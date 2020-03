Clemson’s Aamir Simms grabs a rebound while defended by Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Clemson junior forward Aamir Simms announced Tuesday evening he’s entered his name into the NBA Draft, but will maintain his collegiate eligibility.

The 6-7 Simms led the Tigers with 13.0 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game this past season.

He’s one of four starters who could return to the team next season.