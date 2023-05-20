Clinton got home runs from Zane McLendon, Wilson Wages and Zach Fortman in a 17-3 victory over Hanahan in 5 innings in game one of the 3A baseball state championship round.

The Red Devils have won 17 straight and will try to secure their first state title since 1961 Tuesday night in Clinton.

In the 1A state championship series opener, defending state champ Southside Christian got a 3-run walk-off home run from Cole Tarango in the bottom of the 5th to give the Sabes an 11-0 win over Lake View in 5 innings.

Southside Christian will try to repeat at state champs Tuesday night at 6 o’clock at Lake View High School.