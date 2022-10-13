COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley was awarded the Billie Jean King Leadership Award Wednesday night in New York.

The award is in partnership with the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative and recognizes an individual or group who demonstrates outstanding leadership and makes significant contributions to the advancement of women through achievements in sports and the workplace.

The Women’s Sports Foundation highlighted Staley’s use of her platform to speak out against inequities, her advocacy for increased opportunities for women in sports and her purposeful leadership.

As a head coach, Staley is entering her 23rd season in 2022-23, having started her career at Temple before taking the reins at South Carolina prior to the 2008-09 season.

In the last nine seasons, she has led South Carolina to a pair of National Championships, two other Final Four appearances, six SEC Regular-Season Championships and six SEC Tournament titles.