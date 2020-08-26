Colasurdo talks about his COVID-19 issue

Former Chapman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo spoke Tuesday for the first time since last week’s revelation that he’ll miss his freshman season at Georgia State in Atlanta as a result of a heart issue related to his July COVID-19 diagnosis, an announcement that drew national attention.

Colasurdo says he believes he contracted COVID while in the state of Georgia this summer but away from his team and around a group of people he’s not normally around.

After returning home to recover, he went back to Atlanta in mid-August (after two negative tests) to rejoin his team.

However, further tests by Georgia State’s athletic training staff revealed the heart issue. Doctors tell him it’s still to be determined if he has myocarditis (inside the heart) or pericarditis (outside the heart) but he says he’s told his condition is only temporary. An upcoming visit to the cardiologist will determine the pathway for his rehabilitation although he won’t do any normal training for several months.

Colasurdo says he’s glad that he returned to camps or else his heart condition would likely have gone undiscovered. He notes that he had some chest pain, a sympton of myocarditis.

Colasurdo led Chapman to a 15-0 record and 3A state championship as a senior in 2019, earning a share of the 7 Sports Star Of The Year. He was 27-1 as a starter in his final two seasons with the Panthers.

He arrived at Georgia State in January hoping to compete for the Panthers starting job as a true freshman.