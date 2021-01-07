Big second half pushes UNCG past Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Isaiah Miller had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lift UNC Greensboro to an 84-75 win over Wofford. Angelo Allegri had 19 points for UNC Greensboro (6-4, 1-1 Southern Conference). Kaleb Hunter added eight rebounds. Storm Murphy had 25 points for the Terriers (5-4, 2-1). He also had seven turnovers but four assists. Messiah Jones added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Tray Hollowell, the Terriers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, scored only five points.

