Blue Hose season ends with Hampton triple in final seconds

Hampton, Va. (Presbyterian Athletics)The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to take a one-point lead with under 10 seconds remaining, but Hampton hit a three-pointer with under three to play to give the Pirates the 67-65 win over the Blue Hose in first round action of the Hercules Tires Big South Championship.

Owen McCormack led the Blue Hose with a career-high 22 points in the loss. Presbyterian finishes the season 7-15 (5-12).

Game Recap

McCormack hit a three-pointer 30 seconds into the first half, but Hampton hit the next five of the game’s six baskets, building a 12-5 lead.

McCormack responded for the Blue Hose with a jumper and back-to-back free throws to make it a three-point game just over 12 to play. After the Pirates increased the margin back to nine, Trevon Reddish recorded a free throw and two straight scores and PC trailed by just four. A six-point contest at the six-minute mark, Hampton, highlighted by a couple of threes, went on an 11-0 run to take its largest lead of the half, 36-19. McCormack closed out the half with a basket, free throw and three-pointer to send the Blue Hose into the locker room down by only 11, 25-36.

The Blue Hose began the second half where they left off, using a 12-2 run, including 10 unanswered, to cut it to a one-point game, 37-38. A half of back and forth runs, PC scored six, highlighted by a Rayshon Harrison three, to make it a one-point game again, 43-44 with 12:32 remaining.

The Pirates came back with a 10-4 run, taking a seven-point, 54-47 lead, 8:38 left. A six-point game a minute later, Harrison collected a jumper and two free throws to make it a two-point game.

After a Davion Warren basket at 5:31 gave Hampton a four-point lead again, Trevon Reddish responded with a three-pointer, his first of the afternoon, to cut the margin to one again, 57-58 with 5:03 to go. After going from a one-point lead to a three-point lead a couple of times over the next two minutes, Hampton got up to four at 2:34 off a free throw from Russell Dean. 

It was short lived with Winston Hill adding a basket and free throw at 2:07, putting PC on the cusp for the third time in a span of three minutes. Trailing by two after a Hampton free throw, McCormack made a layup, was fouled, and added a free throw to give PC the lead for the first time since early in the first half, 65-64, with nine seconds remaining. 

Raymond Bethea answered for Hampton with a three-pointer with just 2.9 seconds left, to put the home team ahead 67-65.  PC missed a last second shot, and the Pirates advanced to the quarterfinals with the 67-65 win.

