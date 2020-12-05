Bothwell leads Furman over College of Charleston 81-57

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: Associated Press, WSPA Staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 26 points as Furman easily defeated College of Charleston 81-57.

Noah Gurley had 18 points and three blocks for Furman. Jalen Slawson added 16 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks.

Bothwell shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers. Zep Jasper had 12 points for the Cougars (1-2). Dontavius King added 11 points.

The game was recently scheduled after Furman’s contest with Richmond was canceled. With the win the Paladins improve to 4-0; Charleston falls to 1-2.

