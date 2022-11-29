Boone, N.C. (Furman SID) – Mike Bothwell scored a game-high 23 points and keyed a late 11-0 run to lead Furman to a 65-61 victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday night at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C.



Trailing 57-52 with under six minutes remaining, Furman’s Jalen Slawson ended a 0-for-10 shooting drought with a reverse layup and Bothwell went 4-for-4 at the free throw line on Furman’s next two possessions to put the Paladins in front 58-57. After a defensive stop, Bothwell buried a triple from left of the key to give Furman a four-point cushion with 2:49 to go. Marcus Foster rebounded a missed layup by Appalachian’s Terence Harcum and Bothwell fed Garrett Hien for a basket in the paint to cap the 11-0 spurt as Furman took a 63-57 advantage with 2:03.



Appalachian (5-3) trimmed the margin to 63-61 on a Donovan Gregory free throw with 10 seconds remaining, but the guard missed his second attempt and Bothwell converted on both trips to the charity stripe with six seconds left to seal the victory.



Bothwell went 6-of-14 from the floor and connected on all 10 of his free throw attempts to pace the Paladins. Slawson totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds to notch his 13th career double-double and Foster finished with 12 points and four assists. JP Pegues dished out a career-best six assists and Hien posted a season-high 10 boards.



Furman (5-2) shot just 36% from the floor but converted on 10-of-12 trips to the line and grabbed all nine of its offensive rebounds in the second half to score seven second-chance points. The Paladins held Appalachian State to 5-of-20 shooting behind the arc and forced 17 turnovers, which led to 21 points for Furman.



The Paladins made 12-of-17 shots during a stretch midway through the first half to build a 32-19 lead at intermission. Furman increased its lead to 16 points early in the second half and led 52-40 with under 11 minutes to play when Harcum keyed a 17-0 Mountaineer run that gave Appalachian State a 57-52 lead with six minutes left. Led by Slawson and Foster, the Furman defense allowed just one field goal over the final six minutes to rally and secure the road win.



Gregory led the Mountaineers with 12 points, while Harcum netted 11 and CJ Huntley scored 10.



Furman is back home inside Timmons Arena to host South Carolina State at noon on Saturday, December 3. Furman fans are invited to stay following the game for a Paladin football watch party on the arena big screens as Furman football takes on Incarnate Word in the FCS playoffs.