Bruner leads Upstate to win

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Tommy Bruner had 19 points as South Carolina Upstate narrowly beat Longwood 71-69. Dalvin White made two free throws with five seconds left to give USC Upstate a five-point lead before Jesper Granlund hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. White had 17 points for USC Upstate (2-9, 2-3 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Heru Bligen had 12 points for the Lancers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories