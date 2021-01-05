Bruner leads Upstate to win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Tommy Bruner had 19 points as South Carolina Upstate narrowly beat Longwood 71-69. Dalvin White made two free throws with five seconds left to give USC Upstate a five-point lead before Jesper Granlund hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. White had 17 points for USC Upstate (2-9, 2-3 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Heru Bligen had 12 points for the Lancers.

