Bruner’s Career High 30 Points Leads USC Upstate Past Campbell, 91-74

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (USC Upstate SID) – USC Upstate freshman guard Tommy Bruner reset his career high for a second straight game with 30-points against Campbell in a 91-74 come from behind victory for USC Upstate on Homecoming Saturday in front of a raucous sold out crowd inside the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate (10-13, 5-5 BSC) won the opening tip and Bryson Mozone (North Augusta, S.C.) knocked down a three-pointer to open up the scoring for either side in the contest. The three-pointer ignited a 12-4 run for the Spartan offense but a Milos Stajcic three-pointer ended the run with 15:23 to play in the half.

Over the next several minutes of action Campbell (11-11, 2-8 BSC) slowly chipped away at the Spartans advantage. Ja’Cor Nelson picked off a Bruner pass and scored on a fast break layup to tie the game at 14 with 10:43 to play in the period. The two teams then battled it out over the next several minutes of game time and at the under four media timeout the two squads were tied at 30.

Campbell ended the half on a 10-4 run with Trey Spencer capping it off with a three-quarter shot buzzer beater to send the teams into the locker room. Bruner and Nevin Zink (Newtown, Conn.) both scored 9-points to lead the Spartans offensively in the opening half of play. Cedric Henderson went a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and led all-scorers with 12-points in the first half.

USC Upstate was a different team in the second half as the opened up the period on a 12-4 run. A Dalvin White (Norcross, Ga.) jumper with 16:09 to play in the half tied the game at 48. The shots continued to fall for Bruner and company as they scorched the nets on a 23-2 run to take a 71-50 advantage with 10:08 remaining in the game.

For the remainder of the game the Camels never got within more than 15-points of the Spartans. Bruner scored 21-points in the second half and the Spartans scored 57-points in the half. The 57-point outburst set a new season high for points in a half. USC Upstate also overcame a 10-point deficit for the first time since the 2017 Jacksonville game.



Notes



Upstate – USC Upstate is now 6-1 on the season when shooting 50 percent or better from the floor. The Spartans won the battle in the paint and scored more points off of turnovers, second chance points and fast break points.

Bruner scored a career high 30-points and finished second on the team in assists with five. Mozone was second on the team with 13-points and Zink contributed 11-points in the victory. White also had a great stat line with 9-points, 7-rebounds and 8-assists. Josh Aldrich came off the bench to have an 8-point and 7-rebound game for the Spartans.



Campbell – Henderson ended the night with a team 21-points and 8-rebounds, while Nelson contributed 11-points in the loss.



UP next for the Spartans

USC Upstate will be on the road this coming Thursday night as they travel to UNC Asheville. Tip-off is slated for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

The Spartans will be back at home next Saturday afternoon as they battle Gardner-Webb at 4:30 p.m. inside the G.B. Hodge center.

