Citadel downs PC



CHARLESTON, S.C. –The Citadel men’s basketball team shot over 56% and held off several late Blue Hose rallies to take the 94-82 win over Presbyterian College Tuesday afternoon at McAlister Field House in Charleston, S.C. Rayshon Harrison led with 20 points, with Owen McCormack recording his first double-double with career highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Scoring the Game

Tied, 10-10, with 14:27 on the clock, the Blue Hose, behind seven points from Kirshon Thrash, went on a 13-5 run to build a 23-15 lead, with just over 10 to go. The Citadel returned with a 19-1 run, off six points from Brent Davis and Hayden Brown each, to take the lead by 10, 34-24, 5:45 left. Trevon Reddish cut the margin to eight, 31-39, off a layup. The Citadel extended its lead back to double-digits with a 7-4 run to make it 46-33, 2:25 to go. Both teams traded baskets the final two-and-a-half minutes, with the Bulldogs heading to the locker room leading 52-39.

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs traded baskets to open the second half, with PC cutting the lead to 10 and nine in the first four minutes. The Citadel recorded back-to-back three-pointers at 15:47 and 15:18, to take its largest lead of the game at 15, 64-49. Trailing by 14 at 14:28, the Blue Hose came back with an 8-0 run, sparked by two straight Rayshon Harrison three-pointers, to cut The Citadel lead to six, 60-66, 12:56 on the clock. A seven-point game at 11:15, The Citadel posted seven in a row, capped by a Fletcher Abee three-pointer, to take the lead back to double-digits, 79-65, 9:26 remaining.

The Citadel was unable to put the game away with PC keeping the game around a 10-point margin, the last time, 80-90, at 1:14, off a Harrison layup. That would be as close as the Blue Hose would get as the Bulldogs hit four free throws in the final minute en route to the 94-82 win.

Players of the Game

Two players scored over 20 points for the Citadel with Hayden Brown posting 25 points, and Kaiden Rice hitting 24. Rice and Fletcher Abee pulled down five rebounds apiece, while Tyler Moffe added 11 assists. Rayshon Harrison hit three three-pointers for 20 points. Owen McCormack recorded his first career double-double with a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Stats of the Game

Both teams were consistent in both halves in scoring, with The Citadel in the mid-50s, finishing with 56.7%. PC shot in the mid-40s, ending the game with 46.3%. The Bulldogs recorded 11 three-pointers, to PC’s eight. The Blue Hose held the rebound advantage 40-30, and in turnovers, 18-12.

Notables

– The Blue Hose won the second half, 43-42

– Rayshon Harrison led the team in scoring for the fourth straight game with 20 points

– Rayshon Harrison has recorded 20 points in two of four games

– Owen McCormack recorded career-highs in scoring with 19, and rebounds with 12.

– Owen McCormack posted his first career double-double

For the Record

PC drops to 2-2 overall, while The Citadel moves to 7-0.

Up Next

The Blue Hose are off for the holiday break and open conference play Dec. 30-31, with a two-game home series against Radford. Tip-off is set for 5pm on Wednesday and 3pm on Thursday.