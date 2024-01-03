SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored a career-high 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 3.8 seconds left in overtime, and Wofford defeated VMI 87-85 on Wednesday night.

Kyler Filewich had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Terriers (8-6, 1-0 Southern Conference). Dillon Bailey scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Keydets (3-11, 0-1) were led by Brennan Watkins, who recorded 24 points and four assists. VMI also got 20 points from Devin Butler. Tyran Cook had 12 points.