SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Jomaru Brown and Michael Moreno scored 18 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky defeated South Carolina Upstate 95-78. Tre King added 17 points for the Colonels. Tommy Bruner led the Spartans with 19 points.

