Fleming buries PC with OT three

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Phlandrous Fleming Jr. drilled a long 3-pointer in the final second and scored a career-high 35 points to give Charleston Southern a 78-77 overtime win over Presbyterian. The finish was set up when freshman Rayshon Harrison, who scored a career-high 31 points for the Blue Hose, made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 16 seconds to go. Fleming, who was 1 of 9 behind the arc at that point, got the ball on the wing, probed for an opening to the basket before pulling up well behind the arc, and scoring over the out-stretched arms of Brandon Younger with 0.2 seconds to go.

