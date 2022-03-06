Asheville, N.C. (Furman Athletics) – Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell scored 17 points apiece to lead the second-seeded Furman men’s basketball team to its first Ingles SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship game appearance since 2015 on Sunday evening with a 71-68 victory over No. 3 seed Chattanooga at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

The Paladins are making their 11th championship game appearance in program history and seeking the school’s seventh SoCon title and first since 1980. Furman (22-11) will face top-seeded Chattanooga, who defeated No. 4 Wofford on Sunday, on Monday evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Slawson was 4-of-8 from the field and 7-of-9 at the free throw line to finish with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Bothwell connected on 6-of-12 field goals and tallied three assists and three steals. Conley Garrison registered 10 points and fell one shy of tying his career high with five steals.

Ques Glover led Samford (21-11) with 23 points and four assists on 7-of-14 shooting and 7-for-10 at the free throw line. Jermaine Marshall contributed a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Campbell made all four of his field goal attempts and finished with 14 points.

The Paladins concluded the game shooting 42.9 percent (24-of-56) from the field. Furman led in points off turnovers (20-11), points in the paint (30-24), second chance points (9-5), fast break points (6-1) and bench points (10-2).