GREENVILLE, S.C. – Mike Bothwell scored 26 points as Furman won its seventh straight home game, beating Western Carolina 88-50.

Freshman J.P. Pegues had a career-high 18 points for the Paladins, who limited Western to 16 first half points and 17 per cent on three point shooting for the game.

Vonterius Woolbright had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts.

