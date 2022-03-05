ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jalen Slawson and Conley Garrison each contributed 15 points as No. 2 Furman eliminated No. 7 Mercer, 80-66, Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Ingles SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.



With the win, Furman (21-11) advances to Sunday’s semifinals, where the Paladins will face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal game between No. 3 Samford and No. 6 UNCG. Tipoff for Sunday’s semifinal contest is set for 6:30 p.m.



Click HERE for the Ingles SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship bracket and HERE for ticket information for Sunday’s semifinal game.

Saturday’s victory marked Furman’s 15th-straight victory over Mercer (16-17).

Furman’s Mike Bothwell scored 14 points in the win, while Alex Hunter added 13 points and three assists. Garrison dished out a team-high five assists, while JP Pegues scored 10 points and paced the Paladins with five rebounds.

Kamar Robertson posted a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bears, and Felipe Haase added 16 points and six rebounds.

The Paladins went 17-for-19 from the free throw line and shot 52.9 percent (27-for-51) from the field. Furman made 9-of-22 three-pointers (40.9 percent). Furman held a 6-0 advantage in fast break points and the teams were tied with 36 points each in the paint.