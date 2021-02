GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro beat Furman 64-58. Keyshaun Langley had 11 points for UNC Greensboro, which earned its fourth straight home victory. Clay Mounce had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell added eight rebounds. The Spartans evened the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated UNC Greensboro 68-49 on Monday.

