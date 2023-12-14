New Orleans, La. – Tulane connected on its final five shots, including four consecutive three-pointers, to outlast Furman in double overtime, 117-110, on Thursday evening inside Fogelman Arena at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, La.

The Paladins mounted a furious rally from a 16-point second half deficit and grabbed a 92-89 lead on JP Pegues’ triple with 0.8 seconds left, but Tulane’s Kevin Cross was fouled on a turnaround three-pointer with 0.3 to go and drained all three of his free throws to force overtime. After Cross evened the game from the foul line with 1:21 to go in the first extra period, the Paladins had two possessions with a chance to grab the lead. Carter Whitt’s three missed with 57 seconds left and Pegues missed from near the top of the key following a defensive stop as the game went to double overtime at 99-99.

In the second overtime period, Furman took the lead on three straight possessions, but the Green Wave answered each time with a Jaylen Forbes triple, the last of which gave Tulane a 110-108 advantage with 2:24 remaining. A turnover led to a Kolby King three and a 6-0 Green Wave run as Tulane finished the game on a 10-2 spurt to claim the victory.

Forbes posted 26 points for Tulane while Cross tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists to notch a triple-double. Collin Holloway totaled 18 points, Tre Williams scored 14, and King finished with 13 to give the Green Wave six players in double figures.

Tulane (7-2) recorded 17 steals on the night and forced Furman into 22 turnovers. The Green Wave shot 56% from the field, including 12-of-22 behind the arc, and made good on 29-of-44 trips to the foul line.

Pegues paced the Paladins with a career-high 29 points on 7-for-15 shooting from three. PJay Smith Jr. and Alex Williams netted 23 points apiece and Garrett Hien added 10 before fouling out. Davis Molnar contributed career-highs with nine points and nine boards while Whitt posted eight points and eight rebounds.

The Paladins (5-6), who managed a 47-36 rebounding edge, shot 48% on the night and connected on 18-of-42 three-point tries. Furman went 18-of-25 from the charity stripe, led by Williams 7-for-7 effort.

Trailing 76-63 with under eight minutes to play in regulation, the Paladins hit five triples down the stretch to rally in the final minutes.

Thursday’s game marked the first double overtime contest for the Paladins since a 90-88 win over Western Carolina in December of 2018 at Timmons Arena.

Furman will be back in Timmons on Tuesday, December 19, when it hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7 p.m.