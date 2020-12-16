Furman falls in another close battle at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Herbert Jones scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Alabama rallied to beat Furman 83-80. Alabama led for just 77 seconds, taking the upper hand on James Rojas’ 3-pointer to give the Crimson Tide a 79-76 advantage before a raucous but reduced crowd of roughly 1,500 people. Furman’s Jalen Slawson missed a 3-pointer following a Paladins timeout. Jones followed with a runner in the lane with 35 seconds to go to seal it for Alabama. Furman’s fortunes changed in a span of nine seconds when senior Clay Mounce converted a four-point play with 8:21 left before fouling out with 8:12 to go. Mounce was 8-for-11 shooting and finished with 21 points.

