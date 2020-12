CINCINNATI (AP) – Keith Williams had 27 points as Cincinnati edged past Furman 78-73. Chris Vogt had four assists for Cincinnati. David DeJulius added nine rebounds. Clay Mounce had 23 points for the Paladins (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was snapped. Noah Gurley added 20 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Bothwell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

