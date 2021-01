JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WSPA) – Mike Bothwell scored a career-high 32 points as the Furman Paladins defeated ETSU, 78-66 Saturday night to grab sole possession of first place in the SoCon.

With the win the Paladins (10-3, 4-0) claimed their 19th straight win at Timmons Arena. ETSU falls to 6-5 (2-1) on the season.

The win also marked Furman’s fifth in a row. Up next they’ll travel to take on VMI Wednesday, January 20.