Furman has record day in rout of SC State

Greenville, S.C. – Furman established a new school record for assists in a game, matched its school record with 21 three-point baskets as a team, and six players posted career scoring highs as the Paladins cruised to a 118-52 win over South Carolina State Monday afternoon inside Timmons Arena.

Leading 40-27 with under four minutes to go in the opening half, Furman scored the final 16 points of the period as part of a 21-0 run to open up a 61-27 lead on Noah Gurley’s layup with 17:18 to play. The Paladins (6-3) outscored the Bulldogs 62-25 over the final 20 minutes by shooting 78.6% from the field in the second half and connecting on their final 13 shots of the game. The 118 points marked the most by a Paladin team versus a Division I opponent since a 120-91 win over St. Peters on Jan. 9, 1974.

Furman’s 66-point margin of victory was its second largest ever versus an NCAA Division I opponent, and the Paladins’ 70% (42-60) shooting effort versus the Bulldogs represented a Timmons Arena record and the second highest field goal percentage in school history behind a 71.4% performance at James Madison on Dec. 1, 1984. In recording its 17th consecutive win at Timmons Arena, Furman totaled a school-record 33 assists with all 13 players dishing out at least one. The Paladins 21 three-point baskets were the most versus a Division I foe in school history and matched the overall school record, which was previously set versus Virginia Intermont during the 2004-05 season and equaled against North Greenville on November 15, 2018.

Gurley finished 7-of-10 from the floor to pace the Paladins with 19 points in just 22 minutes of action. Sophomore Colin Kenney came off of the bench to tally a career-best 16 points and redshirt-freshman Jonny Lawrence drained 5-of-6 shots behind the arc to post a career-high 15 points. Clay Mounce totaled 14 points, while Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter rounded out Furman’s six double-figure scorers with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Sophomore Ben Beeker (9), junior Robert Swanson (7), freshman Joe Anderson (6) and sophomore Rett Lister (3) also posted career-high performances for the Paladins.

Tariq Simmons scored a team-high 16 for South Carolina State, while Rashaan Edwards added 11 points. The Bulldogs (0-10) shot just 31.7% from the field, including 4-for-18 from three-point range.

Furman is idle until Wednesday, December 30, when it opens Southern Conference play with a 1 p.m. contest versus the Chattanooga Mocs in Chattanooga, Tenn. 

