Furman outlasts The Citadel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Noah Gurley had 21 points as Furman got past The Citadel 72-63. Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter added 14 points apiece for Furman (16-7, 10-4 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Hayden Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-11, 5-11). Kaiden Rice added 16 points. Stephen Clark had 14 points.

Furman remains in line to win a Southern Conference regular season title, which they can gain with a win Saturday night at Wofford on the Ingles SoCon Game Of The Week (7:00/CW62).

