Furman plays fourth OT game in eight contests, wins again

Greenville, S.C. – Mike Bothwell’s game-tying 3-pointer with less than a second remaining sent the game into overtime and Jalen Slawson recorded seven points in the extra period as the Furman men’s basketball team fought back for a 91-88 victory over the College of Charleston Cougars, Friday evening inside Timmons Arena.

Furman moves to 6-2 on the season while College of Charleston drops to 5-3 overall. It marked the fourth time this season that the Paladins have played an overtime game and improved to 3-1 in those contests.

Slawson’s seven points in overtime were part of a career high 33-point scoring effort for the senior from Summerville, S.C., and recorded his third double-double of the season after recording 13 rebounds. Slawson posted a career best 9-of-17 shooting performance from the field and 13-for-18 mark at the free throw line. He also provided three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Alex Hunter also set a new career high with 25 points, including 17 in the second half, on 8-of-15 shooting highlighted by five 3-pointers. Bothwell poured in 19 points, two steals and two blocks. Conley Garrison dished out a team high four assists and added eight rebounds.

Reyne Smith led the Cougars offensively with 24 points and was joined in double figures by Dimitrius Underwood (15), John Meeks (14), Fah’Mir Ali (10) and Nick Farrar (10). Underwood had a team high nine rebounds while Ali and Brenden Tucker both tallied three assists.

College of Charleston led by as many as 15 points in the second half when Farrar’s layup gave it a 58-43 lead. The Cougars maintained their 15-point advantage at the 12:44 mark after Smith’s 3-pointer put them ahead 61-46. The Paladins cut their deficit down to eight points, 68-60, with 6:37 to go but College of Charleston answered on its next possession with a pair of free throws by Smith to push its lead back to 70-60.

Furman outscored the Cougars 18-8 over the final six minutes of regulation but trailed by six points, 78-72, with 24 seconds remaining. Hunter knocked down a 3-pointer the next possession and Joe Anderson came up with a steal off the in-bounds pass. Hunter’s game-tying 3-point attempt missed, and Underwood came down with the rebound but traveled giving the ball back to the Paladins. For the second consecutive contest, Bothwell sent the game into overtime after his 3-pointer banked off the backboard to tie the score at 78-78.

College of Charleston scored four of the first five points in overtime and led 82-81 with 3:32 left following a jumper by Farrar. Slawson and Bothwell combined for the Paladins’ next six points with Slawson’s jumper with 47 seconds to go putting them in front 87-84. Bothwell would extend Furman’s lead to 89-85 20 seconds later with two free throws. After a 3-pointer by the Cougars made it a one-point game, Hunter’s two free throws with 11 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Paladins.

Furman concluded the game shooting 43.5 percent (27-of-62) from the field and held a 26-15 advantage in points off turnovers. The Paladins forced a season high 23 turnovers leading to the 26 points.

Furman travels to Rock Hill, S.C. on Tuesday, December 7 to face the Winthrop Eagles at 7 p.m. from the Winthrop Coliseum.