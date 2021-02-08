Furman pulls away from UNCG

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
updated-furman-logo_291309

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Jalen Slawson posted 14 points and five blocks as Furman beat UNC Greensboro 68-49. Alex Hunter had 19 points and six rebounds for Furman. Mike Bothwell added 12 points. Garrett Hien had eight rebounds. Isaiah Miller had 14 points and six steals for the Spartans, whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Keyshaun Langley added 11 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Star of the Week
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories