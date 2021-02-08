Furman pulls away from UNCG

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Jalen Slawson posted 14 points and five blocks as Furman beat UNC Greensboro 68-49. Alex Hunter had 19 points and six rebounds for Furman. Mike Bothwell added 12 points. Garrett Hien had eight rebounds. Isaiah Miller had 14 points and six steals for the Spartans, whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Keyshaun Langley added 11 points.

