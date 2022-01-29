Furman rolls past Mercer 80-50

Macon, Ga. (Furman Athletics) – The Furman men’s basketball team captured its fourth consecutive Southern Conference victory on Saturday after cruising to an 80-50 win over the Mercer Bears inside Hawkins Arena.

Furman improves to 16-7 on the season and 8-2 in conference play, while Mercer falls to 12-10 overall and 5-4 in the league.

The Paladins had five players score in double figures led by Garrett Hien’s 12 on 5-of-10 shooting. Marcus Foster , Jalen Slawson and Tyrese Hughey all finished with 11 points. Conley Garrison added 10 points. Slawson also provided eight assists and seven rebounds. Hughey’s 11 points, scored on 5-of-8 shooting, and seven rebounds are both career highs. Mike Bothwell and Joe Anderson both had eight points.

Kamar Robertson was the only Bear to score at least 10 points in the contest with a game high 13 on 5-of-10 shooting. Jordan Jones grabbed five rebounds while Shawn Walker Jr. dished out two assists.

Furman begins a two-game homestand on Wednesday, February 2 when it hosts The Citadel at 7 p.m. from Timmons Arena.