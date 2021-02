MACON, Ga. (WSPA) – Noah Gurley’s double-double helped lead the Furman Paladins to a 70-60 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Gurley had 24 points and 10 rebounds, both team highs, as Furman won its third in a row.

Furman (15-7, 9-4) led by one at the break, but outscored the Bears 43-34 in the second half resulting in the double digit win.

The Paladins return home for their next matchup as they take on VMI February 22.