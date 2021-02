GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Alex Hunter had a career-high 23 points as Furman topped Samford 78-64. Hunter hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Mike Bothwell had 19 points and six assists for Furman. Noah Gurley added 16 points. Logan Dye had 15 points for the Bulldogs, whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jaron Rillie added 13 points and A.J. Staton-McCray had six rebounds.

