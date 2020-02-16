Furman Secures 7th Straight Win With a 58-53 Victory Over Chattanooga

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) – Junior Tre Clark scored six points, grabbed a career-high nine rebounds, recorded three steals and helped Furman hold Chattanooga to 30.4% shooting as the Paladins claimed their seventh consecutive victory with a 58-53 triumph over the Mocs on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

The Paladins, who improved to 11-0 at Timmons Arena this season, moved to 22-5 overall and 12-2 in the Southern Conference, while Chattanooga dropped to 16-11 overall and 7-7 in league play.

Trailing 13-4 in the early going, Furman ended the half on a 20-5 run that saw the Paladins score the final nine points of the period to carry a 24-18 lead in the break. The Paladins led throughout the second half, but never by more than 10 points.

Leading 50-45 with under two minutes to go, Mike Bothwell drove to the basket and pushed the lead to seven points with 1:28 remaining. After a missed three by the Mocs, Alex Hunter was fouled and converted on both trips to the foul line to push the margin to 54-45 with 1:01 left. The Mocs trimmed the lead to four twice in the final 30 seconds only to have Jalen Slawson finish with a dunk in transition and Clay Mounce convert a free throw with 8.8 seconds left to help the Paladins hold on.

Furman held the Mocs to the lowest field goal percentage by a Paladin opponent this season and limited Chattanooga to a 6-for-29 effort from three-point range. The Paladins outscored the Mocs in the paint 28-16 and won the rebounding battle 36-35.

Noah Gurley led the way with 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Slawson added 13 points. Bothwell, who tallied 27 points in the first meeting with the Mocs, scored 12 points and Jordan Lyons and Clark finished with six apiece.

Matt Ryan paced the Mocs with 20 points and 14 rebounds. He connected on 10-of-1 trips to the foul line, but made just 4-of-13 shots from the field.

Furman will try to take sole possession of first place in the SoCon when the Paladin face ETSU (23-4, 12-2 SoCon) at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tenn., Wednesday at 7 p.m. Next Saturday, Furman returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host the Wofford Terriers at noon.

Tickets for both of Furman's remaining home games are on sale now at the Timmons Arena Box Office and online at FurmanPaladins.com.