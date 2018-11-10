high school red zone

Furman Stuns Loyola

College Basketball (NCAAM)

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) – Matt Rafferty scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and fed Clay Mounce for the go-ahead dunk with 1.6 seconds left to help Furman beat Loyola-Chicago 60-58 on Friday night.
  
Jordan Lyons had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, Noah Gurley scored 11 and Mounce finished with eight points for Furman.
  
Rafferty made a layup and then converted a 3-point play to give the Paladins (2-0) the first lead of the second half at 56-54 with 55 seconds left. Marques Townes and Rafferty traded two free throws apiece before Clayton Custer’s layup with 23 seconds remaining made it 58-all. Rafferty picked up his dribble and, as a double team came, led the back-cutting Mounce for the winner.
  
Custer’s half-court heave as time expired missed off the front of the rim.
  
Custer led Loyola (1-1) with 19 points, Lucas Williamson had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Townes scored 10.
  
The Ramblers had their 16-game nonconference home win streak snapped.

