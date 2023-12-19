GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – JP Pegues scored 21 points as Furman beat Presbyterian 76-61 on Tuesday night.

Pegues shot 8 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Paladins (6-6). Garrett Hien scored 19 points while going 8 of 12 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Pjay Smith Jr. was 3 of 13 shooting (2 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Marquis Barnett led the Blue Hose (7-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jonah Pierce added 11 points and six rebounds for Presbyterian. In addition, Samage Teel had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.)