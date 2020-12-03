Furman to play College of Charleston amid cancellation

by: WSPA Staff, Furman Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/Furman Athletics) – The Furman men’s basketball team will take on College of Charleston at TD Arena Saturday, December 5 after the Paladins scheduled game against Richmond was canceled.

On Thurday, No. 19 Richmond canceled the previously scheduled contest as they follow guidance from the university’s health officials in accordance with the Virginia Department of Health protocols.

Saturday’s game will mark the 84th meeting between Furman and the College of Charleston, but the first since the 2014-15 campaign. The Cougars, who left the Southern Conference to join the CAA following the 2012-13 season, hold a 42-41 series edge.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest will be available for purchase at CofCSports.com and the game will be streamed for a subscription fee by FloSports.

