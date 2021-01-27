Furman to resume basketball sooner than expected

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – One Southern Conference men’s basketball game has been postponed and six have been rescheduled as the league continues to adjust the slate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game between Samford and Furman in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Samford’s program, adding another game to the Bulldogs’ initial announcement of four postponements: vs. The Citadel (Jan. 23), at Mercer (Jan. 27), at Western Carolina (Jan. 30) and at ETSU (Feb. 1).

First among the rescheduled games is Furman at Western Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 30, in what will be the Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates at 1 p.m. Furman and Western Carolina were originally scheduled to play in Cullowhee, North Carolina, on Jan. 6 before that game was postponed. It had been rescheduled for Feb. 15 before moving to this Saturday.

Furman announced Wednesday that negative COVID-19 tests on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, allow the Paladins to return to action sooner than initially expected.

Furman’s home game against UNC Greensboro, which was slated for ESPNU on Monday night before being postponed, has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

ETSU has three games affected by this latest round of movement. The Bucs will visit Wofford on Monday, Feb. 1, in a makeup of a game that was postponed from Jan. 9 and originally rescheduled for Feb. 15. ETSU will host Chattanooga on Saturday, Feb. 6, in a makeup of a game that was supposed to be played Wednesday before the Mocs announced they were in COVID protocols. The squads had been set to meet Feb. 6 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but swapping the location prevents the Bucs from playing four straight league games on the road. Instead, the Mocs will now host ETSU on Monday, Feb. 15.

Samford will visit Mercer on Saturday, Feb. 6, in a makeup of a game that had been scheduled for this Wednesday.

Postponed (all times Eastern)

Wednesday, Feb. 3 Furman at Samford, 8 p.m.

Rescheduled Southern Conference men’s basketball games (all times Eastern)

Saturday, Jan. 30 Furman at Western Carolina, 1 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 6; originally rescheduled to Feb. 15)

Monday, Feb. 1 ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 9; originally rescheduled to Feb. 15)

Saturday, Feb. 6 Samford at Mercer, 2 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 27)

Monday, Feb. 8 UNCG at Furman, 5 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 25)

Saturday, Feb. 6 Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 27)

Monday, Feb. 15 ETSU at Chattanooga, 7 p.m. (originally scheduled for Feb. 6)