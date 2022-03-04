CHARLOTTE, N.C. (USC Upstate Athletics) – Seeking a trip to the Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championship semifinals for the first time since joining the Big South ahead of the 2018-19 season, USC Upstate men’s basketball made that a reality Friday afternoon, downing Charleston Southern 72-62 at Bojangles Coliseum.



Leading the way, Big South Freshman of the Year Jordan Gainey continued to be one of the most efficient offensive players in the Big South, shooting 70 percent (7-of-10) from the floor while tallying 20 points to lead all scorers. He made all three of his three-point attempts as he added two rebounds, two steals, and an assist.



Senior forwards Josh Aldrich and Bryson Mozone joined Gainey in double-figures, notching 13 and 12 points, respectively. The duo tallied 14 rebounds apiece with Mozone pulling in a team-best eight and Aldrich corralling 10. Nearing double-figures, junior guard Mysta Goodloe and junior forward Khydarius Smith totaled eight points apiece.



Game Information

Score: USC Upstate 72; Charleston Southern 62

Records: USC Upstate (14-15; 10-6 Big South); Charleston Southern (6-25; 1-15 Big South)

Location: Bojangles Coliseum | Charlotte, N.C.



How It Happened

First Half

Opening the scoring with a three-pointer, Bryson Mozone put the Spartans on top early before Cheikh Faye nailed a three for the game’s lone tie. Upstate responded to the tie game with a 9-0 scoring run with Jordan Gainey scoring seven points in the stretch.

put the Spartans on top early before Cheikh Faye nailed a three for the game’s lone tie. Upstate responded to the tie game with a 9-0 scoring run with scoring seven points in the stretch. Expanding its scoring run to 17-3, the Spartans answered a short 3-0 run by the Buccaneers with an 8-0 scoring stretch to build the lead to double-figures for the first time. Gainey continued to lead the stretch, ending with 10 of the 17 points.

Using its longest scoring stretch of the first half, Charleston Southern went on a 5-0 scoring run to trim the Upstate advantage to single digits once more. Over the final 10 minutes of the half, the two teams traded scores with just two instances of back-to-back baskets being scored—both 4-0 scoring runs from the Spartans.

Second Half

Over the first five minutes of the second half, both teams traded shots with one another, continuing the game’s pattern from the latter portion of the first half.

Fashioning the first extended scoring run of the half, Upstate used a 6-0 scoring stretch before extending things to a 10-3 advantage with Gainey tallying the first four points before Khydarius Smith collected the last six. The streak grew to 13-5 as Jalen Breazeale converted an and-one opportunity.

collected the last six. The streak grew to 13-5 as converted an and-one opportunity. Heading into the final eight minutes, the Buccaneers began working their way back as Charleston Southern used a 4-0 run and 8-0 run to create a 12-2 scoring stretch to trim Upstate’s lead back to 10.

Building back the Spartans’ lead, Gainey led a 4-0 scoring spurt to push things back to 14. Upstate closed the game staying right with Charleston Southern, coming away with the 10-point victory.

Notable

Claiming the 72-62 victory Friday, Upstate advanced to the semifinal round of the Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championship for the first time since joining the conference ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Scoring 12 points against Charleston Southern, Bryson Mozone joined the program’s 1,000-Point Club, becoming the 25 th overall member. He is the first Spartan to join the elite company since Mike Cunningham during the 2017-18 season.

joined the program’s 1,000-Point Club, becoming the 25 overall member. He is the first Spartan to join the elite company since Mike Cunningham during the 2017-18 season. Dropping 20 points Friday afternoon, Jordan Gainey added another game scoring 14 or more points against a Big South opponent, doing so for the 15th time in 17 games against Big South competition.

