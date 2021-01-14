Hampton holds-off Upstate

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Davion Warren had a career-high 34 points as Hampton narrowly beat South Carolina Upstate 69-68. Warren made two free throws with six seconds left for a four-point lead before Dalvin White capped it with his sixth 3-pointer of the game. Chris Shelton had 13 points for Hampton. Dajour Dickens added 10 rebounds. Everette Hammond scored a season-high 21 points for the Spartans. White tied a career high with 20 points. Tommy Bruner had 10 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories