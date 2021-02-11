Harrison has career high in PC’s win

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: Associated Press

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) – Rayshon Harrison had a season-high 24 points as Presbyterian topped Hampton 85-70. Brandon Younger had 18 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian. Winston Hill added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Kirshon Thrash had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Presbyterian totaled 45 second-half points, a season high. Raymond Bethea Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (8-10, 7-6). Davion Warren added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Chris Shelton had 12 points.

