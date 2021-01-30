Hollowell scores 22 to lead Wofford past Mercer 72-69

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tray Hollowell scored a career-high 22 points and Ryan Larson made four straight free throws as Wofford held off Mercer 72-69.

Messiah Jones had 12 points for Wofford (10-5, 7-2). Larson added 12 points, including four straight from the free throw line in the last 10 seconds. Mercer, which trailed by as many as 18, twice cut the lead to a single point, the last time when Neftali Alvarez raced the length of the floor to make it 70-69 with three seconds left.

Up next for the Terriers is a home matchup against ETSU on February 1.