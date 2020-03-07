Hoover Shines in 2nd Half to Lead Wofford Past The Citadel in SoCon Opener, 93-76

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford Terriers cruised then weathered the storm in a 93-76 win over The Citadel in Friday’s night cap at the Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale. The win snapped a seven-game losing skid for the Terriers.

Wofford led by as many as 23 early in the second half. The Bulldogs whittled away at the advantage and had the ball down 13 with a chance to add some drama to the proceedings. Tyson Batiste rebounded his own miss and his follow rolled off the rim. The Terriers went quickly in transition, leading a game-settling 3-pointer from Trevor Stumpe.

The Citadel kept the fight, closing to 13 twice and immediately getting steals in the press. They could not convert on a 3 by Fletcher Abee nor on Rudy Fitzgibbons’ contested drive at the basket with 7:42 to play. The Terriers scored on five of six possessions to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

Nathan Hoover scored all of his team-high 17 in the second half. He was one of five in double figures for the Terriers, joined by Chevez Goodwin (15), Stumpe (11) and 10 each from Storm Murphy and Messiah Jones. Kaelon Harris scored a game-high 22 to lead the Bulldogs. Abee added 16, while Fitzgibbons and Batiste recorded 13 and 11, respectively.

It was a productive night from long range for the seventh-seeded defending champs. They hit 16 after VMI set the tournament record with 18 in the night’s first contest. Wofford’s won six of their last eight in Asheville.

The Terriers move into a quarterfinals to face second-seeded Furman om Saturday evening. The game begins at 6 p.m. in Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville, broadcasting on select Nexstar affiliates as well ESPN+.

RECORDS: Wofford 17-15 | The Citadel 6-24

3 NOTES TO KNOW

– Wofford is 5-8 in first-round matchups. Friday night was its first entry in the initial contests since 2013. The Citadel falls to 6-17 in games leading into the quarterfinals.

– The Terriers swept the season series with a 73-71 win in Spartanburg and 79-56 triumph in Charleston.

– Bulldogs freshman Fletcher Abee set the school’s freshman record for 3-pointers made with 80, passing Austin Dahn’s 79 in 2008.

3 STATS TO KNOW

– It was a scintillating shooting performance for Wofford, which made 56.5 percent (35-for-62) from the floor and 51.6 percent (16-for-31) from beyond the arc.

– The Bulldogs were +10 in turnover margin, forcing 16 and committing six. Even with that advantage, points off turnovers were even at 10-10.

– The Terriers owned the glass by 17 (39-22). They had a 14-2 cushion in second-chance points.

2020 Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville, Asheville, N.C.

Friday, March 6 (ESPN+)

Game 1 – (9) VMI 96, (8) Samford 78

Game 2 – (7) Wofford 93, (10) The Citadel 76

Saturday, March 7 (ESPN+/Nexstar)

Game 3 – (1) ETSU vs. (9) VMI, 12 p.m.

Game 4 – (4) Mercer vs. (5) Western Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – (2) Furman vs. (7) Wofford, 6 p.m.

Game 6 – (3) UNCG vs. (6) Chattanooga, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 (ESPN+/Nexstar)

Game 7 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 9 (ESPN)

Championship game, 7 p.m.