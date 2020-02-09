Hoover’s Career High 31 Points Not Enough as Wofford Falls to Chattanooga, 84-77

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Nathan Hoover scored a career-high 31 points, but it was not enough to lift Wofford to a win, as the Chattanooga Mocs topped the Terriers 84-77 in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.



Hoover led all scorers, going 11-for-15 from the gield and grabbing six rebounds, while Chattanooga’s Matt Ryan (25) and Maurice Commander (22), led the way for the Mocs. Wofford shot an efficient 58.0 percent from the floor while Chattanooga shot 60.0 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from the 3-point line. Storm Murphy totaled 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and Chevez Goodwin scored 12 points in the loss.



“They clearly made shots and any time they didn’t make shots, they seemed to get timely offensive rebounds in the first half,” said Wofford head coach Jay McAuley. “And in the second half, it was either a made shot or a foul on us and you can’t win ball games unless you get consecutive stops.”



The win snaps Wofford’s three-game win streak, dropping the Terriers to 16-9 (8-4 SoCon) as Chattanooga improves to 15-10 (6-6 SoCon). Wofford will look to bounce back on Wednesday, hosting Mercer at 7 p.m.



The Terriers looked good early, scoring the first six points before Ramon Vila got the Mocs on the board. Hoover was clicking early, scoring seven straight points as the Terriers took a 17-11 lead. Chattanooga climbed back, but a pair of buckets from Murphy extended the led to nine. Once again, the Mocs responded, taking a 37-35 lead into the break after a bucket from Ryan in the last minute of the half.



Hoover picked up where he left off in the second, draining a trey that would give the Terriers a 51-48 lead at the 14:46 mark. Trevor Stumpe scored in the pain and both Hoover and Murphy knocked down threes as Wofford looked to pull away. Chattanooga chipped away, tying the game at 64-64 with just over five minutes remaining in the contest. After the Mocs went ahead by one, Commander and Ryan scored every point down the stretch and from the free-throw line to secure the win.



“It’s a simple deal, if you’re not the tougher team and you’re not connected defensively and you get outrebounded, you have a good chance of losing that game,” said McAuley. “Lately we’ve been on the other side of that, but I know our guys will respond. We’ve still got a long season and a lot to play for. You’re going to have some games like this, but we just have to keep getting better and find a way to get back to work on Monday.”