Longwood defeats USC Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Shabooty Phillips scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists as Longwood defeated USC Upstate 68-58. Phillips’ double-double was his second this season and fifth career. Jashaun Smith and Juan Munoz also scored 13 points each for Longwood as the Lancers won a second straight and sixth of their last nine. Tommy Bruner led the Spartans with 20 points, Everette Hammond added 15 points and six assists.

