Longwood outlasts PC

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – JaShaun Smith registered 16 points and four blocks as Longwood edged past Presbyterian 58-55 in its regular-season finale. Longwood has sole possession of fourth place, securing the program’s most conference wins since joining the league in 2012-13. Shabooty Phillips had 10 points for Longwood, which earned its fourth straight victory. DeShaun Wade added six rebounds. Owen McCormack had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hose (9-21, 6-11), who have lost six straight games. Michael Isler added 11 points and six rebounds, and Chris Martin had 10 points.

