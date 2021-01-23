Monsanto lifts ETSU over Furman 71-62

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP/WSPA) — Damari Monsanto scored 22 points as East Tennessee State topped Furman 71-62 on Saturday.

Monsanto shot 6 for 8 from deep and added eight rebounds as ETSU bumped the Paladins from a share of second place in the Southern Conference. Ledarrius Brewer had 17 points for East Tennessee State, which earned its sixth consecutive home victory and trails streaking Wofford by a game.

FINAL

Furman hosts UNCG on ESPNU Monday at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/b4W1WbsVrC — Furman Basketball (@FurmanHoops) January 23, 2021

Clay Mounce had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Paladins, who have suffered back-to-back losses after being upset by VMI by a point in Wednesday. Mike Bothwell added 17 points. Noah Gurley had 13 points.

Furman looks to avoid a three-game losing streak when the Paladins take on UNCG Monday, January 25.