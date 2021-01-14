Murphy hits game-winner for Wofford at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Storm Murphy had 23 points and hit the game-winning three-pointer with under two seconds remaining, as Wofford narrowly beat VMI, 80-78, Wednesday night.

The Terriers went back and forth down the stretch in the second half and VMI gained a one-point lead at 78-77 on a Will Conway free throw with just over 30 seconds remaining.

After a VMI missed jumper on an ensuing possession, Murphy dribbled the ball into the front court and hit his three-pointer from the right wing. The senior adds that to game winning shots near the buzzer against Samford as a sophomore and in last March’s Southern Conference Tournament against Chattanooga.

Greg Parham led the Keydets with a season-high 29 points.

