Murphy reaches 1,000 points in Wofford win

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Storm Murphy posted 16 points as Wofford topped Mercer 78-65. Ryan Larson added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers, and Tray Hollowell chipped in 13 points. Ross Cummings led the Bears with 21 points and six rebounds.

Murphy surpassed the 1,000 points mark for his career, becoming the 50th Terrier to achieve the feat.

Wofford (4-3, 1-0) opened a 30-14 lead in its SoCon opener and led by eight at the half.

Mercer (7-2, 0-1) was with four at 60-56 with under five-and-half minutes to play when Hollowell drained a three-pointer and Wofford moved on to the victory from there.

