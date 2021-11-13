No. 9 Duke, down early, holds off Campbell for 67-56 win

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: MITCHELL NORTHAM

Posted: / Updated:

Campbell guard Austin McCullough (13) guards Duke forward Paolo Banchero during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off the Campbell Camels 67-56 on Saturday night. Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points apiece for the Camels. Henderson also had 11 boards, helping Campbell outrebound Duke 34-31. Campbell (2-1) built a 10-point lead in the first half while Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. was being checked out for a potential knee injury.

When Moore reentered, Duke had a 25-11 run to close out half.

