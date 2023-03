Furman (28-7) meets San Diego State (28-6) at Noon Saturday in an NCAA Tournament Round Of 32 match-up in the first ever meeting between the schools.

The game will air on Channel 7.

The 13th-seeded Paladins advanced Thursday with a thrilling 68-67 win over fourth-seeded Virginia on J.P. Pegues three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining.

The Aztecs, champions of the Mountain West Conference, limit opponents to 29 per cent shooting on three pointers, fifth best in the nation.