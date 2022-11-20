SPARTANBURG S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 78-64 win over North Carolina A&T on Sunday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Aggies cut the Wofford lead to 49-46 in the second half before the Terriers pulled away for good with a 15-1 run.

The win improves the Terriers’ record to 3-2 to start the season, while North Carolina A&T is now 1-4 overall. By virtue of wins over Gardner-Webb on Friday and the Aggies on Sunday, the Battle of the Carolinas event was won by Wofford.

Jackson Paveletzke led all scorers with a career-high 21 points, along with a career-high six assists. Jackson Sivills added 12 points, B.J. Mack had 12 points and Kyler Filewich had 13 points. Messiah Jones was the leading rebounded on the night with nine. The Aggies were led by Kam Woods with 17 points.

“Our message the whole preseason and heading into some tough road trips before coming back home was that we were going to need contributions from different people,” said head coach Jay McAuley. “B.J. and Messiah emptied the tank to get the win on Friday, so tonight we had some great contributions from our bench. 27 bench points, 23 assists and I thought we moved the ball a lot better. Kyler Filewich and Jackson Sivills played well, and Jackson Paveletzke was steady with 21 points on seven shot attempts. We are trying to build some habits and confidence with our team in different ways and you saw some guys take stride there tonight.”

Corey Tripp started the game with a three-pointer and a three-pointer by Jackson Paveletzke gave the Terriers a 12-5 lead six minutes into the game. With the score 15-11, Jackson Sivills scored ten of the next twelve points on a 12-0 run for Wofford as the lead extended to 27-11 with eight minutes left in the first half. The Aggies had a quick 7-0 run to cut the advantage to 27-18 three minutes later.

With Wofford leading by ten at 31-21, B.J. Mack had a pair of lay-ups matched by a pair of three-pointers by the Aggies to make it 35-27 in favor of Wofford. Corey Tripp added a three pointer with 1:15 left in the half and then a three-pointer by B.J. Mack followed for a 41-28 advantage. The Aggies hit the final shot before the break to make it a 41-30 score.

In the first ninety seconds of the second half, each team had a lay-up and a three -pointer to make it 46-35 for Wofford. After the Terriers took a 49-37 lead following a Messiah Jones basket and free throw, the Aggies went on a 9-0 run to cut the advantage to 49-46 before Jackson Paveletzke hit a three at the 13:20 mark. A three-pointer by Jackson Sivills followed as the Wofford run extended to 15-1 for a 64-47 lead with 7:15 left in the game.

The Aggies had a bucket, which was followed by another three from Jackson Paveletzke as Wofford had a 67-49 advantage. After back-to-back buckets by Messiah Jones the lead was back to 71-57 to put an end to a quick 5-0 run by North Carolina A&T. A three by Carson McCorkle and four free throws by Jackson Paveletzke in the final two minutes sealed the win.

Quick Hits

After shooting 28.1% from the floor on Friday night, Wofford bounced back to shoot 27-of-52 (51.9%) in the game and 12-of-28 (42.9%) from three-point range.

The Terriers went 12-of-19 (63.2%) from the free throw line.

Wofford had a season-high 23 assists on 27 baskets.

Both teams had 26 points in the paint and Wofford was +4 on rebounds.

It was the first meeting between the two teams. This is the first season the Aggies are competing as members of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

Up Next

The Terriers will host North Greenville University on Wednesday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.