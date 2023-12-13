CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Jonah Pierce and Jamahri Harvey each scored 16 points to help Presbyterian defeat Mid-Atlantic Christian 118-51 on Wednesday.

Pierce added nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (7-4). Harvey was 6 for 6 from the field, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Marquis Barnett shot 6 of 8 to finish with 15 points.

Presbyterian made 44 of 63 shots (70%), including 11 of 22 from distance.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Joshua Tyler, who finished with 17 points and two blocks. Carlos Raven added seven points for Mid-Atlantic Christian. Noah Richardson-Keys also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.)