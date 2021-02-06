PC falls again at Gardner-Webb

Boiling Springs, N.C. –Gardner-Webb shot over 70% much of the second half to pull away from the Blue Hose and take the 91-64 win over the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team in Big South action Friday night in Boiling Springs, N.C. Trevon Reddish paced PC with 17 points.

Scoring the Game

Both Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian shot over 50% from the field the opening 10 minutes of the game, the first four total baskets were three-pointers, with a jumper by each team tying the contest at 8-8, 16:45 on the clock. Tied again at 11-11, and 13-13, a jumper and free throw at 12:32 by D’maurian Williams gave Gardner-Webb a three-point lead, 16-13. Two more free throws by Kareem Reid at 11:57 gave the home team the largest lead of the half at five, 13-18, but Kirshon Thrash cut it back to three with his basket at 11:28.

After Zeb Graham’s three-pointer made it a one-point game, the Runnin’ Bulldogs came back with a 9-0 run to take a 10-point lead, 28-18, 7:49 left. The double-digit lead was short-lived as Owen McCormack hit his second three of the night, cutting the lead to seven. A free throw by Trevon Reddish made it a six-point game, 22-28, 6:57 on the clock. Gardner-Webb outscored PC 10-3 over the next three-and-a-half minutes to extend its lead to 13, 38-25, 3;22 left. PC would cut the margin to nine off a Trevon Reddish basket but free throws by the home team sent the lead to 11 at the break, 43-32.

Gardner Webb kept PC at bay early in the second half, keeping the lead at double digits. Rayshon Harrison cut it to nine off a three-pointer at 16:23 before Jamaine Mann’s basket made it 11 again. Winston Hill’s layup and follow up free throw at 15:31 cut the margin to eight, but that would be the last single digit margin, with the home team outscoring PC 18-5 over the next six minutes to build a 21-point, 70-49 lead. A 17-point game off a Reddish jumper and two McCormack free throws, GWU went on a 13-0 run to extend the lead to 30, 83-53, 4:29 left. Harrison’s two free throws at 4:12 ended the Blue Hose drought. Both teams traded points the remainder of the game, with Gardner-Webb taking the 91-64 win.

Players of the Game

Trevon Reddish led PC with 17 points, while Winston Hill added 14 and Rayshon Harrison 15.. Owen McCormack posted seven rebounds, while Brandon Younger added six. Jaheam Cornwall paced GWU with 19 points, and Jamaine Mann pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds.

Stats of the Game

PC shot in the 40s in the first and second halves to finish with 44.0%. Gardner-Webb hit in the 50s in the first, and mid 60s in the second to shoot 59.3%% for the game. Helping the Runnin’ Bulldogs were 13 three-pointers and just six turnovers. PC recorded eight threes and 10 turnovers. GWU led the rebounding margin, 30-26, and collected 14 free throws, to PC’s 12.

For the Record

The Blue Hose drop to 5-11 overall, 3-10 in the Big South, while Gardner-Webb moves to 8-11, 7-7.

Up Next

PC stays on the road for a two-game set at Hampton Feb. 11-12. Thursday’s game tips at 6 p.m., with Friday’s contest is at 4 p.m.